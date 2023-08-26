To Check Violation Of Environmental Norms, Kaliasot River Catchment Area Demarcated, FTL Pillar Painted | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to escape coming under the scanner, the land sharks have shifted the pillars as per their convenience and encroached upon the catchment area, claim green activists.

The team of water resources department (WRD) has begun demarcating 33.3 meter periphery of Kaliasot Riverbed placing and painting the Full Tank Level (FTL) pillars ‘Munare’ in the catchment area.

The exercise is being carried out following the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to check illegal constructions and encroachments in the riverbed and catchment area of the Kaliasot-Kerwa dams.

In its order dated August 18, the tribunal had directed demarcation of 33.3 mt of Kaliasot riverbed to ascertain violation of environmental norms in the green area. SDM Ansul Khare said after the correct demarcation, the FTL pillars were placed and painted.

“WRD has to place FTL pillars after measuring 33.3 mt of the river as per NGT order. The teams will verify if the pillars were shifted and after ascertaining the right location, the pillar will be erected and painted.

Environmentalist Rashid Noor Khan said, FTL pillars are being placed and painted after measurement of the riverbed and catchment area of Kaliasot-Kerwa dams.

An activist, Dr SC Pandey said, “There are two kinds of FTL pillars, first for demarcation of the river bed and the other one for the green belt area demarcation.

In a bid to escape coming under the scanner, the land sharks have shifted the pillars as per their convenience and encroached upon the area. The district administration now has to check, verify and demarcate the right location of the FTL pillar.

