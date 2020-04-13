TN stops sanitization tunnels, MP too should do it

The disinfection tunnels that are being applauded here in Madhya Pradesh have been discarded by the Tamil Nadu government citing WHO (World Health Organization) advisory.

Social activist, Ajay Dubey has demanded that MP government should take the matter in cognizance and follow Tamil Nadu approach in this matter.

Disinfection tunnels and chambers are the recent ‘in’ fight against corona virus and are being installed at various places. They have been installed at places like the Smart City office and some police stations besides the railway station. However, Tamil Nadu government issued an order on Saturday asking authorities to stop installing such tunnels.

The order given by the director public health department said that according to the advisory released by the World Health Organisation – “Disinfection tunnels will create a false sense of security and people may be diverted from handwash to disinfection tunnel. In addition, the spraying of alcohol, chlorine, Lysol on human beings is not only harmful but also ineffective,” said the order.

Dubey said that when Tamil Nadu state government has respected the WHO guidelines and the MP government should also think about it seriously as these disinfection tunnels are now being installed most of the districts.