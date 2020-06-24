Tit for Tat: In MP, BJP unlikely to offer Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker post to Congress

BHOPAL: In a tit-for-tat, the ruling BJP is unlikely to offer the post of the Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha to the Congress. It may, instead, choose to install a SP or BSP member on the post.

The Deputy Speaker’s post is traditionally offered to the main opposition party with the understanding that it would allow the nominee of the ruling party to be elected as the Speaker unanimously.

However, in violation of this tradition, the BJP had fielded its candidate in the election of the Speaker after the last Assembly polls. Subsequently, a miffed Congress had refused to allow the appointment of a BJP member as Deputy Speaker and Hina Kanware of the ruling party was elected to the post.