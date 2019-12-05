Tight security in Bhopal ahead of Babri mosque demolition anniversary

BHOPAL: With Supreme Court pronouncing its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, the security has been beefed up in state in view of the 27th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, which falls on Friday- December 6.

The administration is taking no chances and all security measures are at place to ensure law and order. Usually, Vishwa Hindu Parishad celebrates the day as a ‘Shourya Diwas’, however, no information regarding any such programme was released by the organisation till late Thursday evening. DIG Bhopal Irshad Wali said that no one had sought permission to take out any rally or procession on the day.

Following DGP VK Singh’s instruction, the officers at police-station level held meeting with eminent personalities of the locality and urged them to help in maintain peace and harmony. They were cautioned not to fall prey to any rumour mongering and maintain harmony. They were also asked to immediately inform police about any suspicious activity or person in their locality.

While police are keeping strict vigil on movement of peoples; hotels, dhramshala and other places are being searched. Police have intensified checking the vehicles and also keeping watch on bus stands and railway stations. The team of police officials are also keeping eye through the CCTV control room.