MP: Tigers attack elephant, feast on it at Bandhavgarh reserve

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): In a wild fight at Umaria's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), a group of tigers attacked a two-year-old elephant on Monday. The Tiger Reserve officials said that this was a first such killing at the facility, an official said on Tuesday.

A patrolling team spotted the carcass of an elephant in Panpatha range of the reserve on Monday, BTR's field director Rajeev Mishra said.

On inspecting the area, it was found that the tigers had eaten the rear body part of the elephant, he said.

Pug marks of the tigers were found in the area, as they also dragged the carcass to a distance, the official said, adding that it is the first such killing of an elephant by tigers in the reserve.

The patrolling team also spotted a big cat in the area, he said.

Body parts of the elephant such as tusks and nails were intact, the official said.