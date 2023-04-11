 MP: Tigers attack elephant, feast on it at Bandhavgarh reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Tigers attack elephant, feast on it at Bandhavgarh reserve

MP: Tigers attack elephant, feast on it at Bandhavgarh reserve

A patrolling team spotted the carcass of an elephant in Panpatha range of the reserve on Monday

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): In a wild fight at Umaria's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), a group of tigers attacked a two-year-old elephant on Monday. The Tiger Reserve officials said that this was a first such killing at the facility, an official said on Tuesday.

A patrolling team spotted the carcass of an elephant in Panpatha range of the reserve on Monday, BTR's field director Rajeev Mishra said.

On inspecting the area, it was found that the tigers had eaten the rear body part of the elephant, he said.

Pug marks of the tigers were found in the area, as they also dragged the carcass to a distance, the official said, adding that it is the first such killing of an elephant by tigers in the reserve.

The patrolling team also spotted a big cat in the area, he said.

Body parts of the elephant such as tusks and nails were intact, the official said.

Read Also
Covid Mock drill in Bhopal: 2:59 mins taken to transport patient from ambulance to casualty; less...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Tigers attack elephant, feast on it at Bandhavgarh reserve

MP: Tigers attack elephant, feast on it at Bandhavgarh reserve

MP cabinet approves to include transgenders in backward classes category

MP cabinet approves to include transgenders in backward classes category

MP: Short on X-ray films, Gwalior hospital prints X-ray images on paper sheets

MP: Short on X-ray films, Gwalior hospital prints X-ray images on paper sheets

Viral Video: 'Drunk' girls create ruckus in Gwalior, abuse & hurl stones on neighbour's house; held

Viral Video: 'Drunk' girls create ruckus in Gwalior, abuse & hurl stones on neighbour's house; held

MP: State minister Vishvas Sarang tours his Narela constituency after public complains about...

MP: State minister Vishvas Sarang tours his Narela constituency after public complains about...