Tiger on the move: MANIT told to repair broken wall ASAP

Broken boundary wall on the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) , | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of tiger movement in the area around Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) , forest officials have asked the institute authorities to repair the damaged boundary wall. The MANIT administration has assured the officials to get the work done at the earliest.

The forest team is still on the lookout for the tiger as its fresh pug marks were detected around the MANIT campus on Thursday. Fresh pug marks of the tiger were found on the site where it had killed a calf a day earlier. Notably, forest teams are also using the drone to locate the tiger which is assumed to be around one-and-half-year-old but so far there has been no success.

Speaking to Free Press, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Rajesh Khare said that MANIT administration has been asked to repair the broken wall to prevent the wild animal like tiger from entering into the campus.

A forest team is moving in the jungle area adjacent to MANIT to trace the elusive tiger, the official said.

On whether the tiger might have moved out of the area as almost three days had passed when its first movement was reported, the CCF said, “it would be too early to make any claim in this regard”.

The efforts are on to trace the big cat through the camera trap but there has been no positive result so far.

There is also a small human settlement around the area where tiger movement has been reported. The people living in the area are in the grip of fear and avoid venturing out alone.

The tiger, said to be one of the two cubs of a tigress from Samardha range, was sighted earlier near Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI). Moreover, the tigress has been sighted near Kaliyasot area a couple of times.

