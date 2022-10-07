Tiger on the move: MANIT students asked not to leave hostels after 7 pm

A tiger was spotted outside MANIT campus recently | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) students are advised by the authorities not to leave the hostel after 7 pm as a tiger is on the prowl outside the campus. On Friday, the Free Press team went to the institute to learn the ground impact of the Tiger's presence around the campus, where the team talked to a bunch of students, who all had different opinions regarding the situation.

A third-year BTech student said, "Yes! The Tiger's presence is terrifying; I heard the big cat spotted around the hostels, which is why I have been staying with my local friend. I have heard that there are three tigers on the campus."

On the condition of anonymity, a final-year BTech student said, "For boys, there was no strict in-time. There was an official in-time for boys, but we never followed it, but for girls, the hostel regulations are pretty harsh as their wardens are very particular and strict about the in-time."

He added, "Now, due to the tiger around the campus, we boys also have to be in our hostel by 7 pm, and all I can say is, now we know how the girls on the campus feel."

'Covid lockdown' and now 'Tiger-around campus lockdown': An alumnus of MANIT said, "I am just sad that such chaos didn't occur when we were there; I guess this batch saw everything, from Covid lockdown to tiger-around campus lockdown."

‘Thing blown out of proportion’: A Computer Science student said, "I feel the thing went out of proportion. I am not saying there isn't a tiger, but no one I know has seen it. Everyone is talking about it, and some students blew it out of proportion."

‘We have encroached on the Tiger's land’: A girl studying architecture said, "As a girl, I never went out alone on the campus as it is huge, and I feel scared. I am not saying it is unsafe here, but I feel every dark space is scary for an alone girl. We generally had to follow the in-time, so nothing has changed for us. Honestly, I feel it is normal for the wildlife to come here as we have encroached on Tiger's land."