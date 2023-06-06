Tiger dies of wounds received in territorial fight in Balaghat

Representative Image |

Bhopal/ Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old tiger that was found in an injured condition near a pond in Kohka village of Balaghat died on Monday, said officials. It is suspected the tiger could not recover from injuries received during a territorial fight with another feline, the official said.

Some locals on Sunday afternoon spotted tiger T-30 lying injured near the pond in the Kanha Tiger Reserve’s (KTR) border area and alerted forest authorities. After getting the information, a forest team with two elephants reached the spot and found the tiger was aged and weak.

The tiger was faltering while walking and was unable to scale the mound of the mud surrounding the pond. The villagers even shot video of the injured big cat on their mobile phones

The forest officers tried to rescue the tiger but it succumbed to deep wounds which it had received during a territorial fight with another tiger. District forest officer, (North Balaghat Range), Abhinav, told Free Press that the tiger was around thirteen to fourteen years old. Besides the old age related problems, the tiger had multiple wounds on the body which it received during the torrential fight with another tiger. By the time, rescue team could start the operation, the tiger had passed away. After the post mortem, the corpse of the tiger was burnt as per the protocol, the official said.