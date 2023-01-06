Tiger death: Panna Reserve authorities clueless

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though three days have passed since a tiger was poached at Panna Tiger Reserve, the officials are yet to lay their hands on the accused.

The dog squad proved to be of little help. “Search for accused is underway,” Panna Tiger Reserve Field Director Brajendra Jha told Free Press.

Investigating team of forest department has zeroed in on suspected persons who live in villages near Panna Tiger Reserve, sources said.

On January 3-4, a two-year-old tiger and a hyena were found dead after they were trapped in an electric wire in Kishangarh circle of Panna Tiger Reserve. Officials said poachers laid an electric trap to catch herbivorous animals.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. “It is criminal negligence on the part of forest officials besides weak patrolling,” he added.