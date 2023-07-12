Three Times Hike In Honorarium Of Panchayat Officials : CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that representatives of three-tier panchayats and state institutions should ensure better implementation of rural development schemes. The work of making people’s lives easier should be conducted by utilising the funds of other schemes including MNREGA fund. Be alert and active so that the benefits of Sambal Yojana and other schemes reach the needy families.

Chief Minister Chouhan transferred an amount of Rs 583 crore 36 lakh to 26,150 labourers of the state from single click through VC at Samatva Bhavan, Chief Minister’s residence and interacted with Panchayat Raj representatives under Chief Minister’s Jan-Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana. Sarpanch, secretary and employment assistants of the state and chief executive officers of district and district panchayats also joined virtually in the dialogue.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the amount of assistance received by labourer families will prove to be of great assistance for them. The honorarium of district and janpad panchayat presidents, vice-presidents, deputy sarpanch, panch etc. is being increased by almost three times. Along with this, the conveyance allowance will also be increased. Orders will be issued in this regard soon. An amount of Rs 55 crore 20 lakh has been released to 705 panchayats elected unopposed.

Hike In Honorarium & Other Facilities Of Panchayat Officials: -

The honorarium of District Panchayat President, Vice President, District President, Vice President and Deputy Sarpanch and Panch increased by 3 times.

Honorarium of District Panchayat President increased from Rs. 11,100 to Rs. 35,000 and vehicle allowance increased from Rs. 43,000 to Rs.65,000. Now, instead of Rs. 54,100 per month, the District Panchayat President to get an honorarium of Rs one lakh per month, including vehicle allowance.

Honorarium of District Panchayat Vice President is being increased from Rs. 9,500 to Rs. 28,500 and conveyance allowance is being increased from Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 13,500. Now the District Panchayat Vice President will get an honorarium of Rs. 42,000 per month including conveyance allowance instead of Rs. 18,500 per month.

Honorarium of Janpad Panchayat President is being increased from Rs.6,500 to Rs.19,500 per month.

Honorarium of Janpad Panchayat Vice President is being increased from Rs.4,500 to Rs.13,500 per month.

The honorarium of Sarpanch has been increased from Rs. 1,750 per month to Rs. 4,250 per month.

Deputy Sarpanch and Panch get annual honorarium of Rs.600, which is being increased three times to Rs.1800.

Recieved Relief Amount Will Run The Livelihood

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the livelihood of the labour families will run with the amount given under the Sambal Yojana today. Sambal Yojana was started in the year 2018. Chief Minister Jan Kalyan (Sambal 2.0) was implemented on 16 May 2022. The scheme was started with the objective of providing food, clothing and housing to the poor labourers in case of crisis, apart from financial assistance. The family faces financial problems due to illness, childbirth, disability and untimely demise of someone in the family. The scheme was started to implement Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s idea of ​​serving poor people. The former government did anti-labour work of cancelling the names of eligible beneficiaries in the scheme and closing the scheme. We added new dimensions by restarting it. 17 lakh eligible names were added to Sambal-2.0 by conducting the campaign.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the idea of ​​starting this scheme came to his mind after witnessing the problems of pregnant and lactating mothers in rural areas. Sambal Yojana provides relief to the women of labourer families by providing an amount of Rs. 4000 before delivery and Rs. 12000 post delivery. There is a provision of Rs 4 lakh for untimely death in accident and Rs 2 lakh for normal death. There is a provision of Rs 2 lakh on permanent disability and Rs one lakh on general disability. An amount of Rs 5,000 is given as an assistance for last rites.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Shramodaya Vidyalayas are operated in the state, which have necessary facilities like public schools. Accommodation and food facilities are available to the students. There have been one crore 57 lakh registrations in the state. The Sambal 2.0 scheme, assistance above Rs 4,211 crore has been provided to more than 4 lakh 68 thousand families in the state in the form of funeral and ex-gratia assistance. MP Bhwawan and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board is starting new ITIs to provide free skill training to the children of labourers. Since the year 2008-09, the Board has given benefits of more than 35 crore 77 lakhs to over 5 lakh 86 thousand families in various schemes.

Interaction With Panchayat Representatives

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told Panchayat representatives that detailed presentation of Panchayat and Rural Development Department regarding Mahatma Gandhi NREGA (MNREGA) and other schemes would prove to be a guide. Special co-operation of all public representatives is imperative in the development of rural areas. The State Government has taken care of the interests of the Panchayat officials. It has been decided to increase the honorarium. Recently, the honorarium of Rozgar Sahayaks was hiked from Rs 9 thousand to Rs 18 thousand. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that old works should be completed by campaigns in rural areas. With the implementation of new tasks, it is necessary to complete the incomplete tasks. There will be a session of dialogue again through video conference shortly.

Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Mahendra Singh Sisodia said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has paid full attention to the development of villages along with cities. The previous government had stopped important schemes like Sambal and MNREGA. Now all the schemes are being implemented and the public is getting their benefits. Through construction of Amrit Sarovars, there is of increase of water-level which benefits the irrigation and drinking water sector. Many works are being done in rural areas through convergence. Madhya Pradesh is first in the implementation of many schemes.

Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Ram Khelawan Patel was also present. Labour Minister Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh apprised about the Sambal scheme and departmental activities. Chairman of Karmakar Mandal Bhagwandas Gondane, Sultan Singh Shekhawat, Principal Secretary of Labour Department Shri Sachin Sinha were present as well.

Presentation Of Panchayat And Rural Development Department

Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Malay Srivastava said in the presentation that from April 1, 2023, the revised wage rate of Rs. 221 is applicable in the state. Madhya Pradesh has received two installments of the scheme in the month of June. Recieving the amount on time has made it easier to pay the workers. Previous payments of wages are not pending either.

Presently 11 lakh 75 thousand 792 works are going on in the state. Of these, the number of beneficiary oriented works is 8 lakh 73 thousand 163 and number of community works is 3 lakh 2 thousand 629. These works include check dam, stop dam, Amrit Sarovar etc. An amount of Rs. one thousand 523 crore has been spent on 11 thousand 685 works of remote farm roads. Approximately 2500 remote farm roads of previous years (including bridges and culverts) have also been completed. About one thousand new works have been approved in a month. In MNREGA, the percentage of timely payment of wages in this financial year is 99.43. According to the target of construction of 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district, the work of 5936 Amrit Sarovars initiated in the state. So far 4806 works have been completed. Madhya Pradesh is second in this work in the country.