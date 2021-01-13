Three-storey building of criminal facing 72 cases demolished in Bhopal

BHOPAL: In continuance of the state government’s anti-mafia drive, the district administration on Wednesday razed illegally constructed three-storey building of history-sheeter Pradeep Pandey in the Chhola Mandir area. The 50-year-old criminal, Pandey, is facing 72 cases in different police stations of Bhopal. He is currently in jail in connection with a drug-peddling case in the Piplani area. Pandey is facing several charges, including attempt to murder.

Amid tight police security, a team led by officials of the civic body and district administration began the demolition of the illegal structure at Shivshakti Nagar area around 11 am. The team brought down Pandey’s three-storey house spread in an area of 2,000 square feet within three hours. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Dinesh Kaushal said the house was located in a densely populated area and so the deployment of JCB machines was not easy. However, a vacant plot adjacent to the house was used to operate the JCB machines to bring down the illegally constructed house.

Before the demolition, the local police had issued notices to the occupants to evacuate the house. The demolition passed off smoothly without any protests.