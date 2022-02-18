Three of a family get 1-yr jail for torturing newly-wed woman for dowry

BHOPAL: District and session court, Bhopal, has convicted a man, his mother and sister for torturing his newly-wedded wife for dowry. The court of JMFC Ankita Srivastava awarded 1 year imprisonment to the trio on Friday.

Those who have been convicted include Rajesh Yogi (35), his mother Sugna Yogi, and his sister Arti Yogi (26), all residents of Indore.

According to ADPO Manoj Tripathi, the complainant woman was married to Rajesh Yogi. Woman’s family had given Rajesh Rs 5 lakh, a bike and other household goods at the time of wedding. However, woman was tortured for dowry by her husband and in-laws. The family had left the woman at her parent’s place and in five years she lived only six months with her in-laws. When Rajesh Yogi went to bring her back on May 23, 2013, he told her to bring more dowry. However, the woman approached police in March 2014 and lodged a complaint.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:50 PM IST