Three Men Attacked With Knives Over Urination At Roadside Drain In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were allegedly attacked with knives for urinating at a public place in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur in the wee hours of Monday. The trio stood near a roadside drain near Radhi Chowki to relieve themselves, when a group of 8 to 10 men intercepted them.

The disagreement over public urination quickly escalated into a violent attack. The injured were rushed to a hospital around 3:30am.

According to information, the trouble began when Kittu, a resident of the area, was urinating near a drain, and some men stopped him. But, despite being told to stop, Kittu continued, which angered the group. As the argument escalated, the situation turned violent.

Gulfaam and Shera, two local residents who were nearby, approached the scene to calm things down. However, the attackers turned their focus on them as well, and beat the other two too. All three men—Kittu, Gulfaam, and Shera—were stabbed brutally with knives.

The attack took place around 3:30 AM, and the group of attackers fled the scene immediately afterward. Passersby who witnessed the incident called for help, and the injured men were quickly taken to the nearest hospital with the help of the 108 ambulance service.

Gohalpur police were alerted and arrived at the scene to investigate. Based on the statements from the injured men and eyewitnesses, the police have registered an FIR against the unidentified attackers. Efforts are underway to identify the culprits and bring them to justice.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and help with the investigation.