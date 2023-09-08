Three Killed, 24 Injured In Road Accident In Shivpuri | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and 24 others injured when the mini-truck they are travelling in overturned in Shivpuri district in early hours on Thursday, the police said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Vinay Yadav said "The victims were returning to Gwalior from Betul after taking part in a religious programme." The accident took place close to a roadside eatery near Shivpuri.

A truck tried to overtake the mini-truck, which led to the accident. The driver of the mini-truck lost control over the vehicle in the process of preventing a collision, due to which it overturned, he said. Three men were killed in the accident, while 24 were injured, he added.

The deceased are identified as Ganga Singh Narvariya (65), Bhanwar Singh (65) and Ram Singh Kushwaha (70), the official said.The injured were admitted to a government medical college-cum-hospital here, he said, adding that a probe was being conducted.

