 Three Girls From Narmadapuram Selected For U-15 Cricket Training Camp To Be Held In Indore
Three Girls From Narmadapuram Selected For U-15 Cricket Training Camp To Be Held In Indore

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 03:28 AM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Three girls from Narmadapuram have been selected to participate in the Under-15 cricket training camp slated to be held in Indore, secretary of Narmadapuram division cricket association, Anurag Mishra said on Monday. The girls who have been selected for the camp are, namely, Poorvi Wagdare, Ajita Yadav and Vaidehi Rajput.

Secretary Mishra went on to inform that all the three players have been coached by Varsha Patel, owing to which they were selected by the camp. The camp will be held at Holkar stadium in Indore, he said.

All the office bearers and members of the association have extended their vote of congratulations and best wishes to the selected trio upon their selection.

