Three engineering students held with LSD, MDMA drugs in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Piplani police have arrested three engineering students and seized two kinds of drugs from their possession that were brought to Bhopal for the first time. The accused, Prakhar Singh, Ritwik Kaushal and Ayush Manwani fell into police trap and were arrested.

Police said the accused were found with 100 chips of LSD and 100 units of MDMA tablets that are also known as XTC tablets, another version of MDMA. Police said the prime accused Singh who is a mechanical engineer would order the drugs using darknet and would sell it for rave parties in the capital. Piplani police had received information about the network and they found a customer who used to buy the consignment from the drug peddlers.

The cops sent him to the accused who asked them to get the drugs. When one of the accused arrived, police held him and he revealed identities of others.

SHO Chain Singh Raghuvanshi said the two other accused are also engineering students and interrogation is on to get details of their other accomplices and also people who bought their consignment. The peddlers would sell the drug at random price in Bhopal as one tablet of MDMA would fetch anywhere between Rs 1000 to 1500.