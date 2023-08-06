Three Arrested, Looted Money Recovered In Lalitpur | Representative Image

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): The district police on Saturday claimed to have worked out a loot case and arrested three accused. The police said that five teams were set up to solve the loot case about which a complaint had been lodged at the Jakhaura police station.

The culprits were in a drunken state and committed the crime, since they were running short of money, they police said. They said they could not spend the money they had looted, since the police were behind them.

According to reports, a sum of Rs 97, 000 had been looted from two bikers in Rasoi village on Friday morning. The police worked out the case within 24 hours of the incident. Those who were arrested were identified as Rupesh Sen, Satyabhan Ahirwar and Deepu Ahirwar, all residents of Rasoi village.

The police also recovered the looted money of Rs 97,000 and documents from the possession of the accused. Superintendent of police Mohd Mustaque honoured the police teams with Rs 25,000 and citations for working out the case.

Read Also Bhopal: Two Booked For Stabbing Woman To Death

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)