Three Anganwadi centres adopted in Seoni Malwa

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Many people are adopting Anganwadi centres in Seoni Malwa after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhanís appeal to citizens, official sources said on Friday.

The purpose of this activity is to provide better health facilities, education and proper environment for their growth, sources further said.

In response to Chouhanís appeal, a social worker Promod Khandelwal and director of Jiva Jyoti School Praveen Panikar adopted three Anganwadi centres.†

Both Panikar and Khandelwal gave black boards, slates and food to the Anganwadi centre in presence of chief municipal officer Rakesh Mishra.

They said that they would continue to help the Anganwadi centres. Mishra said that a building for the Anganwadi centre would be built.

At present, the Anganwadi centre in ward number 13 in Seoni Malwa city is being run from a rented house.

When Mishra arrived at the centre, an observer Chandrakala Bindia handed over an application to Mishra urging him to get a building constructed for the centre.

He assured the officials that he would make all efforts to get a building constructed for the centre.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:54 PM IST