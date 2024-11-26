Three Abandoned Children In Bhopal Find New Families Through CARA Adoption Workshop

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three abandoned children, including two boys and one girl from Bhopal, have got new parents. They were handed over to their adopted parents at a workshop ‘Foster Care Leading to Foster Adoption,’ organised by Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) in the city on Monday.

A one-year-old female child, found wrapped in clothes near Hamidia Hospital last year, was adopted by a couple from another country. They are software engineer and physiologist respectively. ‘We got a chance to adopt a girl child with the help of CARA and Kilkari. We will take her with us and will try our best to give her a better future. The girl will get complete freedom. She can make her future according to her wish,’ the couple said, adding, ‘Till the age of 10, whenever she feels like coming to India or Bhopal, we will bring her back.’

A six-month-old male child was adopted by a couple from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh who are teachers in a government school. A couple from Bhopal adopted a three-year-old male child. They are Chartered Accountants and AGM in a nationalised bank. The adoption process of around six children from adoption agencies in Bhopal is almost complete.

‘New adoption agencies to be opened in every district of MP’

Minister for Women and Child Development Nirmala Bhuria said that according to instructions of the Government of India, adoption agencies will be set up in every district in Madhya Pradesh. From the new session, crèches will be established in every district of the state.