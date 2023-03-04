Threat calls from metro cities: New duping tool for cyber fraudsters

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After impersonating as army officials for a long time, the cyber criminals are now posing as bank, police and income tax officials to extort hard-earned money of local residents.

Senior cyber crime cell officials said that 11 such cases made their way to the police records last month. Cyber fraudsters belonging to Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru are targeting influential people of Bhopal using spoofing applications. The fraudsters pose as bank officials, police personnel or income tax officials to threaten local residents on different pretexts to extort money from them.

Sources in the cyber crime cell told Free Press that 50 per cent of the phishing calls are made from Delhi, while the remaining 50 per cent are from south Indian cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. Officials said mostly businessmen, entrepreneurs, government officials and techies fell victims to cyber fraudsters in February 2023.

Fake call centres

Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber crime) Sujeet Tiwari said that in the last two months, a majority of cyber offences were committed through fake call centres operating near Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan border. In February end, the policemen clamped down on fake call centres, sealing 12 of them. Even sextortion calls were made from fake call centres, he added.

