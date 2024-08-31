Thousands Of Posts Vacant In Tribal Schools; Department Outsources Expert Teachers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are thousands of posts lying vacant in tribal schools across the state. To address the issue, the tribal affairs department is outsourcing expert teachers from other schools.

To improve academic outcome in schools where there is a shortage of teachers and guest teachers are unavailable, expert teachers who are from nearby government school have been assigned the work. Though they will teach specialised subjects, they are not required to visit schools regularly.

At present, the state has 63 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, 8 Model Residential Schools, 84 Kanya Shiksha Parisars and 94 CM Rise Schools.

Despite the significant number of institutions, there are 3,716 vacant posts of lecturers/higher secondary teachers/senior teachers, 746 vacant posts of principals in higher secondary schools, 468 vacant posts of principals in high schools, 8,901 vacant posts of senior teachers/principals/secondary teachers. Besides, there are 669 vacant posts of headmasters.

However, a department official said appointing expert teachers was not a feasible option. “A teacher from one school cannot be expected to teach at two schools simultaneously,” he added.

Seema Soni, director, tribal affairs department, told Free Press that process was on to fill vacant posts of teachers. As for expert teachers, they can teach when a teacher is absent in a school, Soni added.