Those whom he could not make ministers were given berths by VD Sharma, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Anti-mafia drive

Chouhan said he had launched a campaign against goons, food adulterators and mafia, and it will go on until the state is free of criminals. As some people are still trying to spread canards, party workers should be ready to confront the rumour-mongers, he said.

Chouhan said Deen Dayal Samitis were being set up to unite party workers with society, so that each one of them might take part in government functioning.

Sharma urged the party’s office-bearers to prepare for the civic elections. After that, the party workers should plunge into action for the 2023 Vidhan Sabha elections and the General Elections of 2024, Sharma said.

Since we’re office-bearers, we should talk to you: Tamrakar

At the first meeting of the party’s office-bearers, the newly appointed vice-president informed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that he could not talk to him on the phone. Tamrakar said as many of them had become office-holders, they should be allowed to talk about the party workers’ problems.

He said to Chouhan, ‘We can’t talk to you. Please give us a number so that we can put up our problems before you’

You’re the party’s faces: CM