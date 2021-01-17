Those whom he could not make ministers were given berths by VD Sharma, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has poured out his pain for failing to give ministerial berths to many legislators. The chief minister expressed his feelings at a function on Sunday when BJP office-bearers took oath.
Chouhan said the party’s state president, VD Sharma, appointed as secretaries and general secretaries those persons whom he could not allot ministerial berths. Harishanker Khatik, Bahadur Singh and Nandini Marawi could not be inducted into the ministry. But all of them have been given berths in the organisation.
In the fourth innings, Chouhan could not give ministerial berths to his close aides in the Cabinet expansion.
Because of pressure from Jyotiraditya Scindia and the organisation, Chouhan could not induct into the Cabinet a few legislators, including Rampal Singh, Rajendra Shukla, Gaurishanker Bisen and Paras Jain. These people have been included in the organisation, nonetheless.
Anti-mafia drive
Chouhan said he had launched a campaign against goons, food adulterators and mafia, and it will go on until the state is free of criminals. As some people are still trying to spread canards, party workers should be ready to confront the rumour-mongers, he said.
Chouhan said Deen Dayal Samitis were being set up to unite party workers with society, so that each one of them might take part in government functioning.
Sharma urged the party’s office-bearers to prepare for the civic elections. After that, the party workers should plunge into action for the 2023 Vidhan Sabha elections and the General Elections of 2024, Sharma said.
Since we’re office-bearers, we should talk to you: Tamrakar
At the first meeting of the party’s office-bearers, the newly appointed vice-president informed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that he could not talk to him on the phone. Tamrakar said as many of them had become office-holders, they should be allowed to talk about the party workers’ problems.
He said to Chouhan, ‘We can’t talk to you. Please give us a number so that we can put up our problems before you’
You’re the party’s faces: CM
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has told the newly appointed party office-holders to keep in mind that they are the faces of the party
All of them should work for the party and maintain a distance from transfer and posting of officers, Chouhan added
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)