'Those who have a tractor will reach assembly...': Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma opposes govt orders

The Congress MLAs will reach to Vidhan Sabha to attend the first day of the winter session, said former minister Sajjan Singh Verma while talking to media here on Saturday.

On Friday, the Bhopal district administration had issued the orders that from Monday to December 30th in the five kilometre radius of the state assembly, no truck, dumper, tractor, trolley, Tonga, bullock cart, and others are permitted.

Earlier, the Congress had decided to take out a rally in support of the farmers who are sitting at the Delhi state border, protesting the three Agriculture bills.

Verma further added that “Those MLAs who have car they will go on a car and those who have a tractor, they will reach assembly on a tractor. What is wrong if MLAs are going to the assembly on tractor, why BJP hates farmers so much”.

He also alleged that more than 900 questions raised by the MLAs are listed in the assembly, but the government is not ready to run the assembly.

“When Lok Sabha, other state assemblies are running, picture hall are running, and to inaugurate the BJP office 5000 people can gather at a time, but when it comes to assembly working the government had a excuse of corona infection”, alleged Verma.

Former PCC president Arun Yadav alleged that the government is pulling its hands from the responsibilities related to farmer welfare.

“On June 12,2014, the Prime Minister had written the letter to the states in which it is mention that if the government pays additional incentive and subsidy the Food Corporation of India will not procure grains”, he alleged.