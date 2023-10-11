Those Praying For My Shraddh Shall Remain Happy: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress over the “Shraddh” remark against him and said that those who crave for his “Shraddh” shall remain happy.

“However, they will remain happy only in Mama’s regime,” he quipped. Embarking on his canvassing journey by addressing a public rally in support of BJP candidate from Bhopal North, Alok Sharma, the CM said that even if he dies, then he will turn into ash and will return like Phoenix bird. Taking on Congress, Chouhan said that yesterday Congress had done his “Shraddh”. “Prayers are being done for the death of Mama….what (wrong) has been done by Mama,” he asked.

He added that he prays for the long life of those who are praying for his “Shraddh”. If Congress wants to do “Shraddh” then it should perform the same for its narrow mindset, he said. Stating that Bhopal North is a weak assembly seat for the BJP, he said that after performing pooja in Uttrakhand, he has returned with the resolution to form a government with a massive mandate.

Mincing no words in criticising the Congress, he accused the party of destroying the state when it was in power. Moreover, he claimed that when the Congress was in the saddle of power in the Centre, it had turned the country into a nation of scams. “Those who have done coal scam, 2G scam, 3G scam, 4G scam, Jijaii scam are daring to have an eye contact with us,” he fumed.

Chouhan tried to know from Kamal Nath why Sambal Scheme was closed by him during the previous Congress government. Moreover, it will be only in Madhya Pradesh where women will get gas connection for Rs 450.

