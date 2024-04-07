Those Down With Diabetes Should Keep Away From New Entrants: Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said those who have joined the BJP will mingle with the party as sugar mixes up with milk.

Taking a jibe at those who are opposing the entry of the Congress leaders in the party, Yadav said those who are down with diabetes should keep away from the new entrants.

Yadav made the statement at a booth contact campaign on Saturday. Yadav said his friends often wanted to know from him if so many people joined the party what would happen to them.

Those who do not want to eat sugar should avoid it, but he not only knows how to eat it but also how to digest it, Yadav said, adding that the reality is that the party has to go along with everyone.

Yadav responded to former RS member Raghunandan Sharma’s statement that the party should admit the workers of other parties with caution.

Rahul Gandhi neither possesses quality nor capability, but he is being promoted as a leader, Yadav said, adding that the Congress is trying to impose leadership on someone who is running away.

The Congress repeatedly says that the amount of Ladli Behna will be stopped, but the BJP will close the shop of the Congress, but not the amount of Ladli Behna Yojna, Yadav said.

1.26L Congressmen took BJP membership in single day: Mishra

The BJP has claimed that in a single day on Saturday, 1.26 lakh Congressmen joined the ruling party and it is a record in itself. The coordinator of Joining Toli and former home minister Narottam Mishra said that in the last three months, 2,58,523 Congressmen joined the BJP.