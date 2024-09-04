Two Held For Stealing Jewellery On Pretext Of Healing Ailing Woman In Chhatarpur

District Chhatarpur Two held in Chhatarpur for stealing jewellery | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhatarpur police on Wednesday arrested two men for stealing jewellery from a sick woman under the guise of performing a healing ritual in TapranPurwa village, located in the Kishangarh police station area.

The men initially visited the woman's home, claiming they could cure her illness through rituals. The next day, they returned and stole gold and silver jewellery from her home.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Kishangarh police registered a case and beganinvestigation. The police quickly arrived at the crime scene and collected physical and technical evidence. Intelligence sources revealed that members of the Nath (Sapera) community had been spotted in the AmanGanj area.

Police questioned 2 suspects

Acting on the tip-off, the police questioned two suspects, who were later identified by the victim’s family. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, and stolen jewellery worth approximately ?41,000 was recovered.

The police also seized a bike used in the crime. The two arrested individuals, Dinesh Nath (28) and Angad Nath (36), both residents of Torah village in Amanganj, Panna district, have been sent to court and subsequently jailed.