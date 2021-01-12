Thick fog envelops Bhopal as visibility falls to 200 metres

BHOPAL: A thick fog enveloped the state capital, leading to poor visibility on Tuesday morning. Visibility was 200 metres to 400 metres and it was difficult for people to negotiate vehicular traffic. Bhopal recorded a drop of 4.1 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a marginal drop in the day temperature, which settled at 22.9 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a drop of 2.9 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 14.1degrees Celsius, while it recorded a slight drop in the day temperature, which settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius.

In the districts

A sharp drop in the night temperature was recorded in Madhya Pradesh on Monday night. Nowgaon froze at 3.4 degrees Celsius, but Shajapur recorded the highest drop in night temperature, which was 7.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Sagar, which recorded a drop of 6.8 degrees Celsius. Shajapur shivered at 11.2 degrees Celsius.

Rajgarh recorded a drop of 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Ratlam recorded a drop of 5.8 degrees Celsius. Raisen recorded a drop of 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Guna recorded a drop of 6.0 degrees Celsius in the night temperature at 7.2 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 5.0 degrees Celsius after a drop of 5.0 degrees Celsius. Tikamgarh recorded a drop of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

As far the day temperature is concerned, Betul recorded the highest drop, which was 4.3 degrees Celsius, before settling at 25.2 degrees Celsius. Khandwa recorded a drop of 4.4 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 24.1 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded a drop of 3.9 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded a drop of 3.4 degrees Celsius in the day temperature.