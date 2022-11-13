They need to unite India because their ancestors divided it: MoS Kailash Chaudhary

MoS Kailash Chaudhary | FP PHOTO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Kailash Chaudhary has said that the need for uniting India arose because their ancestors divided it. He further said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah is Congress’s ancestor and him alongwith Jawaharlal Nehru divided India into two parts.

The union minister is in the state to attend the 3-day mega agriculture fair and exhibition at Morena. Chaudhary said, “They are talking about bringing India together. Instead they should focus on bringing Congress together as the party has scattered all over the country.”

Praising PM Narendra Modi, Chaudhary also said, ”The country is moving forward under the guidance of PM Modi. Earlier, the Congress was successful in fooling small farmers and getting their votes because they were illiterate. But, farmers these days are educated and that is why they are supporting PM MODI”.