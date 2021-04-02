There’s no oxygen shortage at JP Hospital, Bhopal, say authorities

BHOPAL: The JP Hospital administration has denied any shortage of oxygen supply in the Covid ward after two deaths were reported on Wednesday night in the Covid ward. The patients, Ramrati Ahirwar and CB Meshram, were admitted to the ICU. The hospital has denied allegations of disruptions in oxygen supply. According to the hospital administration, the condition of the both the patients was critical and their family members were well-informed about their health condition.

JP Hospital civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “We have sufficient oxygen for Covid patients. So, no questions should arise over whether the deaths were due to disruptions in oxygen supply. JP Hospital has a central oxygen supply and there is supply to each and every bed. On March 31, there were 64 full oxygen cylinders.

‘Various stages of criticality’

Those who died were in various stages of criticality. They were brought in a critical condition. Ramrati, who died, was diabetic. For the past four days, she had been suffering from breathing problems and her pulse rate was 84 per minute. Her temperature was normal and BP was 120/77. Oxygen level was 87 per cent. She had infection in the lungs. The same day, she had tested positive. So, she was given treatment according to protocol. Her family members were well-informed about her condition. She was even referred to Hamidia Hospital, but, as beds weren’t available, she wasn’t shifted on March 29.”

‘Family informed of condition’

He further said, “The other patient, CB Meshram, had 70 per cent oxygen level on March 29. His pulse rate was 130 per minute. RR was 32 per minute. His CT scan and X-ray showed that lung involvement was 70 per cent in infection. He had infection in his lungs. For the past 10 days, he had fever and breathing problems. He was undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital. His family members were told about his condition when he was admitted to the Covid ward.”