'There Is Infighting In Congress,' Says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the announcement of the election date on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came down heavily on the Congress party saying there was infighting in the Congress.

Taking a dig at Congress, CM Chouhan told ANI, "They (Congress) have not even announced their candidates yet. There is infighting in Congress. Our 79 candidates are on the ground, the rest of them will also be announced. Where is the Congress party's list?

Why are they delaying it so much? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready." CM Chouhan made the remark in view of Former CMs Digvijaya Singh's remark and Kamal Nath's tweet on the forthcoming assembly polls.

Singh told ANI, "We will win 101 percent in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections." On the other hand, Kamal Nath wrote on X, "The date for which the people of Madhya Pradesh were waiting was formally announced today. Voting is in Madhya Pradesh on 17th November. This will be a day to teach a lesson to those who hijack democracy and restore the rule of truth. I request the Congress workers and the entire people of Madhya Pradesh to prepare for the elections keeping in mind the development of Madhya Pradesh and the future of Madhya Pradesh...,".

The chief minister further thanked the Election Commission of India for the announcement of dates and also said that elections were the biggest festival of democracy.

"I thank the Election Commission. Elections are the biggest festival of democracy. The public will also participate in it with full enthusiasm because through the elections they will elect the next government of the state which will build the future of Madhya Pradesh.

I would definitely like to say that Madhya Pradesh is a respectable state and is following all norms except exceptions. Political rivalry has its own place but decorum should be maintained in elections by all the political parties," he said.

BJP is all set for elections and they have wonderful leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is in the heart of Madhya Pradesh and in the heart of the public. All workers will work hard and he is certain that BJP will get its biggest victory this time in the state, CM Chouhan added.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all the five states. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement of poll dates at a press conference in New Delhi. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates in these states.

In Madhya Pradesh, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 percent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.6 per cent.

Nonetheless, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority after the resignations of some MLAs belonging to a faction led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.