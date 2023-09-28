Theft At Temple: Jain Folks Stage Protest In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Folks of the Jain Samaj staged protests on the premises of the Jain temple located at Vardhman Nagar on Airport road on Wednesday, in wake of the theft that took place there three days ago, on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

Protestors said that even three days after the incident, the police have failed to fish out any leads in the case.

President of the temple, Subhash Jain Kala said that the protests are being staged in the wake of police’s laxity in connection with the case. Thieves had struck the temple on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and had made away with idols of Jain gods, as well as ornaments and other costly valuables worth Rs 8 lakh, he added.

Kala took a dig at police and said that the incident occurred at a time when the police had been claiming the law and order situation to be beefed up in the city in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said that as many as six police teams are indulged in probing the case, and have also roped in crime branch officials for speedy investigations. Till now, no leads have been received in the case, he added.

