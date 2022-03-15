The Kashmir Files: Question BJP over Kashmiri Pandits exodus, says Digvijay Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has said that questions should be asked to BJP over Kashmiri Pandits exodus in 1990.

Singh’s comment came at a time when Vivek Agnihotri's film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is hitting the headlines. The film depicts the Kashmiri Hindus exodus in 1990.

While sharing a Facebook post, Singh said that when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the valley in 1990, when the BJP supported BP Singh’s government was in Centre. “There was governor rule in J&K and Jagmohan, who later joined BJP, was governor. Now, ask questions from BJP over Kashmiri Pandits exodus,” Singh wrote on his Facebook page.

He shared a photograph of former Prime Minister BP Singh along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishn Advani. He also shared a file photo of recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and its director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Hitting back at Singh, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that it was former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru who had advocated for section 370 in Kashmir.

“Congress party always supported anti-nationals,” Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said.

