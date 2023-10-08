FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): "The Great Khali" made a prominent appearance as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of a three-day boxing competition held at Mahakoushal College on Sunday.

The event, organized by the Madhya Pradesh Amateur Boxing Association, aimed to promote boxing in the state following the success of cricket and football.

The competition witnessed active participation from 35 contenders, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for boxing in the region. The initiative to boost the sport's popularity aligns with efforts to diversify sporting interests beyond cricket and football in Madhya Pradesh.

Khali's presence added a special touch to the culmination of the competition, marking a significant step toward fostering a culture of boxing in the state. The three-day event aimed not only to celebrate athleticism but also to inspire aspiring boxers and contribute to the broader development of sports in Madhya Pradesh.