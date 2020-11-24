The Bhopal School of Social Sciences holds open mic for freshers

BHOPAL: IGNIS, the Literary Society of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS), organised open mic for freshers.

There were 33 participants who showcased their talent in categories like - poetry, singing, storytelling and acting in two-day event, which ended on Monday. One of the participants, Saksham Singh sang a self-composed song, Uljha Hua. The song was about a boy who is confused about his life, responsibilities and feelings.

Swaraj Sahu presented a poem, Teen Paher, which talked about the cycle of human life and time. Ishika Lakhmani presented a play, Jamun ka ped.

Besides, book IGNIS volume II, was also launched. It is edited by Swati A Sharma. The book comprises 31 poems by 17 poets from the city.

The foreword of the book has been written by Amartya Agrawal and the illustrations have been made by Aditi Mittal, former IGNIS president.

The book was launched by Fr John PJ, followed by recitation of poetry by two book writers - Siddharth Jain and Divyanshu Rathore. Numra Khan and Anoushka Singh hosted the event.