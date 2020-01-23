Temperature across MP likely to drop further

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh is up for chilly days as temperatures (day as well as night) are likely to reduce even further across the state with dry weather continues to prevail.

Temperature drop further across the state on Thursday. During the last 24 hours, many parts of state have observed light to moderate rains.

In this span, Umaria has recorded 17 mm of rainfall, followed by Mandla 9 mm and Narsinghpur 2 mm.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 20.9 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 21.8 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degree Celsius.

Cold and dry winds from northwest are reaching up to parts of East MP.

The weather is expected to go completely dry and remain the same for at least next four to five days. Amid dry weather, cold winds from north are likely to drop the minimums and intensify the winter chill.

Cities Drop in minimum temp