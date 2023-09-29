Tejas Model Gifted To MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, the 1.3 scale model made with indigenous technology, was unveiled at Central Hall of Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday.

On behalf of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Vibhas Pandey, AOC-in-C, MC gifted the model to Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam. Senior officers of the Indian Air Force were present.

The IAF conducted final rehearsals on Thursday before the mega air show to be held on September 30. Tejas is an Indian single-engine, delta wing, lightweight multirole fighter designed by Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. This is a gift from Air Force to Madhya Pradesh. The officials said the model was one-third of the original fighter aircraft.

