 Tejas Model Gifted To MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTejas Model Gifted To MP

Tejas Model Gifted To MP

On behalf of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Vibhas Pandey, AOC-in-C, MC gifted the model to Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, the 1.3 scale model made with indigenous technology, was unveiled at Central Hall of Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday.

On behalf of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Vibhas Pandey, AOC-in-C, MC gifted the model to Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam. Senior officers of the Indian Air Force were present.

The IAF conducted final rehearsals on Thursday before the mega air show to be held on September 30. Tejas is an Indian single-engine, delta wing, lightweight multirole fighter designed by Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. This is a gift from Air Force to Madhya Pradesh. The officials said the model was one-third of the original fighter aircraft.

Read Also
Bhopal: Woman BMC Employee Raped By Pan Kiosk Owner
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesha In Ganj Basoda

MP: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesha In Ganj Basoda

BJP To Form Next Govt: Party MP From Greater Noida In UP

BJP To Form Next Govt: Party MP From Greater Noida In UP

MP: Sanitary Workers Engaged Through Contractors Also Join Strike In Ganj Basoda

MP: Sanitary Workers Engaged Through Contractors Also Join Strike In Ganj Basoda

MP: Message Of Cleanliness Conveyed Through Songs In Sehore

MP: Message Of Cleanliness Conveyed Through Songs In Sehore

PM, CM Working For Welfare Of Poor: Health Minister

PM, CM Working For Welfare Of Poor: Health Minister