'Tehbazari' To Be Collected Half Yearly Or Annually: UAD Minister

Minister for urban development and housing Bhupendra Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for urban development and housing Bhupendra Singh, on Thursday, said that collection of Tehbazari (market tax) should be done half yearly or annually instead of daily.

He has also directed all municipal corporation commissioners and chief municipal officers to not collect ‘Tahbazari’ (market-tax) through contractors. The tax will not be collected on a daily basis now, the minister said.

On May 29, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced abolition of the contractual practice in daily collection and recovery of market-taxes at a mahapanchayat of handcart pullers, hawkers and street vendors.

The minister has said that in the urban bodies where contracts have been assigned for daily collection of market tax, after assessing the income received by them, steps should be taken in the council meeting to cancel the contracts for the remaining period.

Instructions have also been given to send the information about the action taken to the commissioner urban administration and development within the time limit.