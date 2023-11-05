TechnoSearch’23 at MANIT: Murder Mystery Game, Laser Lockdown, Hydroball Frenzy Organised

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day event ‘Tech Scavengers’ began with hydroball frenzy, catapult capers, magnetix rush, murder mystery game, laser lockdown and aeroballoon activities at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) on Saturday.

The event was part of its annual technical fest ‘TechnoSearch’23’. Tech Scavengers is an exciting extravaganza filled with fun and engaging games designed to challenge and entertain participants. It also showcases the brilliance of technical society.

Hydroball frenzy, a game merging hydraulics and ball dynamics. It tested skills in controlling water pressure to navigate a ball through intricate courses, creating a challenging yet enjoyable experience. Catapult capers offers an exciting challenge where participants aim at targets using a ball and a catapult mechanism.

Precision and accuracy are key in this game, making it a favourite among competitive spirits. In magnetix rush, participants explore the wonders of magnetic force. A car is propelled using magnetic power, showcasing the fascinating applications of magnetism in a thrilling race.

It is a true test of speed and magnetic ingenuity. Adding a touch of mystery to the event, a murder mystery game was ingeniously crafted. Participants need to solve a captivating murder mystery by collecting clues. These clues are given after successfully completing stages of various games within the given time duration.

It challenges their problem-solving abilities and teamwork. Laser lockdown game challenges the reflexes and agility where participants must navigate through a series of lasers without triggering the buzzer.

In the aeroballoon creative challenge, participants need to build a tower using paper cups and a balloon. The goal is to construct a stable tower without letting it fall. It's a test of balance and engineering skills. Besides, a Giga Night was held. Students who were in ethnic wear enjoyed it a lot.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)