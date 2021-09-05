Teacher's Day Special: Tale of school teacher cleaning bathroom of schools in Sahajpur, Jabalpur

Sahajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Engaged in cleaning the toilet with broom and water in hands. Aiming to make the cleanliness campaign accessible to masses.

Laxmi Porte, head teacher of Government High School Sahajpur, believes in doing more than giving the message of cleanliness. The effort of Laxmi towards cleanliness is really commendable, which has made her talk of the town.

In an attempt to give the message of cleanliness to the students and the rural people, she does not lag behind and cleans the toilet of the government school. Seeing these pictures, the children have also got a sense of cleanliness.

In order to keep sanitation and hygiene on point, Lakshmi, along with other staff members, feels no shame in cleaning the school toilet and the areas nearby.

Along with cleanliness, Lakshmi is also working continuously to keem the light of education awakened. In the midst of the Corona crisis, when government schools were closed and the government announced plans to teach children by holding mohalla classes, Lakshmi started teaching children in rural areas.

