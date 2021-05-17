Tauktae Impact: Light-to-moderate rain in Bhopal with a few heavy spells in 24 hrs

BHOPAL: Light-to-moderate rain with a few heavy spells of shower may occur over many parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours due to the very severe cyclone Tauktae which lies centered over the north-east and the adjoining east central Arabian Sea. It is likely to have its impact in Madhya Pradesh till May 19. It means that rain and thundershowers will continue in the state till May 19.
Various divisions, such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Gwalior and Chambal, are expected to experience rain and thundershowers in next 24 hours.
Similarly, an alert has been issued for rain and thundershowers in various districts, such as Narsingpur, Sagar, Raisen, Rajgarh, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar, Neemuch and Mandsaur.
Besides, a western disturbance lies over north Pakistan and its adjoining areas. Another cyclone circulation is seen over the central parts of Assam.
However, moderate-to-heavy rain have occurred in isolated pockets of southeast Madhya Pradesh. Light-to-moderate rain with a few intense spells has also occurred over Madhya Pradesh and other nearby states.
In the past 24 hours, many parts of the state experienced rain and thundershowers. Seoni recorded 4cm rainfall in the past 24 hours, while Pandurana, Guarashpur and Khachrod recorded 3 cm rainfall and Suwarsra, Atemer, Ujjain, Suwarasra, Multai, Sehore, Majholi and Raghogarh recorded 2cm rainfall. Bhopal recorded trace.
According to the meteorological department, rain and thundershowers are likely in many parts of the state. Many parts recorded moderate to light rain in the past 24 hours due to the cyclone. It is likely to persist in the state for a couple of days moreótill May 19.
