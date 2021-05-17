Tauktae Impact: Light-to-moderate rain in Bhopal with a few heavy spells in 24 hrs

BHOPAL: Light-to-moderate rain with a few heavy spells of shower may occur over many parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours due to the very severe cyclone Tauktae which lies centered over the north-east and the adjoining east central Arabian Sea. It is likely to have its impact in Madhya Pradesh till May 19. It means that rain and thundershowers will continue in the state till May 19.

Various divisions, such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Gwalior and Chambal, are expected to experience rain and thundershowers in next 24 hours.

Similarly, an alert has been issued for rain and thundershowers in various districts, such as Narsingpur, Sagar, Raisen, Rajgarh, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar, Neemuch and Mandsaur.