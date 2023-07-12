Task Fraud: 31 Residents Lose Rs 25 Lakh In 3 Months

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 31 local residents fell prey to a new kind of fraud, in which they were asked to upload links on social media for a sum of Rs 200. They received the money in their bank accounts after completing the task.

Later, they were lured into becoming premium customers and told to invest large amounts of money in exchange for a handsome return. When they invested small amounts of money, they received lucrative returns.

It was when they invested huge amounts of money, the crooks make away with it and broke all contacts with the victim, leaving him/her in financial stress. In last three months, 31 complainants lost Rs 25 lakh to cyber cheats.

Senior police officials said fraud was common on social media application as no user ID was required for an individual to register himself/herself there.

When pointed out that no FIRs were registered in past three months, Tiwari said no leads were received as the bank accounts where the money was transferred by the victims were not in the name of fraudsters. Therefore, it is not possible to register FIR as there is no base, officials said.

According to cyber cell sources, task frauds are taking place mostly in Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Prevalent Online

Assistant commissioner of police (cyber crime) Sujeet Tiwari said that task frauds were prevalent only in online mode and people should not fall for it at any cost. They should prefer to seek jobs offline as far as possible,” he added.