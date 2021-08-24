e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ratnagiri Sessions Court rejects union minister Narayan Rane's plea for anticipatory bailUnion minister Narayan Rane arrest under process over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 06:32 PM IST

Tap water provided in all houses in over 3,000 villages: MP government

The mission aims to provide FHTC to 1.22 crore households, covering the population of over 5.22 crore in rural areas.
PTI
Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All houses in 3,151 out of 54,903 villages in Madhya Pradesh have been provided tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, an official said on Tuesday.

As many as 40.19 lakh connections were provided in these 3,151 villages to supply water through a Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) under the mission, he said.

The mission aims to provide FHTC to 1.22 crore households, covering the population of over 5.22 crore in rural areas.

So far 33 per cent of the rural population has been provided with tap water connections under the scheme, and the government has set itself a target of completing the mission by 2023, the official added.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Khargone man ties knot with his sweetheart in California through Zoom App rituals

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 06:32 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal