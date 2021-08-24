Tap water provided in all houses in over 3,000 villages: MP government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All houses in 3,151 out of 54,903 villages in Madhya Pradesh have been provided tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, an official said on Tuesday.

As many as 40.19 lakh connections were provided in these 3,151 villages to supply water through a Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) under the mission, he said.

The mission aims to provide FHTC to 1.22 crore households, covering the population of over 5.22 crore in rural areas.

So far 33 per cent of the rural population has been provided with tap water connections under the scheme, and the government has set itself a target of completing the mission by 2023, the official added.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 06:32 PM IST