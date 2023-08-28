Talati Formalisation Of Economy Pushed GST Collections Up: ICAI President |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic growth, formalisation of the economy and huge efforts by the government to stop fake invoicing that was once prevalent in the sales tax era has pushed the GST collections to record level, said the national president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Aniket Sunil Talati.

The ICAI president was in the city on Saturday to attend the inaugural session of the two-day national conference ‘Abhiprerna- Inspire, Innovate & Ignite Chartered Accountants,’ organised by the Direct taxes committee of ICAI at Samanwaya Bhawan.

The Free Press talked to Talati on many topics like taxation, GST, auditing, changes in chartered accountant’s course etc. Excerpts: Which of the two income tax regimes is better for the common man? It depends.

For example, if you have a house for which you have taken a loan or if you are making certain investments, then the old regime is better. Or else generally the new regime would be better for you. But these are questions that the taxpayers need to discuss with professionals, ideally with chartered accountants.

Will the new regime affect the inflow of funds into the small savings instruments of the GoI, life and health insurance companies? Our finance minister had said that the investments can’t be by compulsion. There is a certain class which is forced to invest just because it would reduce taxation.

Having said that, there is a huge appetite in the tax-paying community for these instruments for there might not be any tax savings but the returns are safe. I don’t think there will be a dip in investments in those instruments.

The only thing is that maybe there would be a change in the kind of people making investments. GST collections are continuously increasing. What do you attribute it to? There are two or three important factors. The first and foremost, of course, is economic growth.

Second is the formalisation of the economy. Now with e-invoicing, e-bills and the entire system going online, you can’t, like in the past, hide your transactions. Earlier, many businesses used to have transactions that were not a part of the formal economy.

Economy is now formalised and because of this, there is wonderful growth. I would also like to attribute it to the role the chartered accountants are playing in disseminating knowledge about GST and making their clients comply.

And of course there are huge efforts by the government to stop fake invoicing etc which were prevalent in the sales tax era. Are the auditing standards in our country comparable with those in the West? Our auditing standards are absolutely aligned to the international standards, barring the modifications needed to make them compatible with the Indian requirements.

How will the changes in syllabus and exam pattern made by the ICAI benefit the students? In lots of ways. The total duration has been reduced, there are lesser subjects at each level, there are online exams and online assessments, there is emphasis on technology and ethics. All this will benefit the students. It will make them future-ready professionals for the international market.

