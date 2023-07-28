‘Taking Success, Failures In Your Stride Is What My Mother Taught Me’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “ I don't get the tag of nepotism easily, because mother's screen name is Rati Agnihotri and my father's surname is Virwani, so sometimes people can't find the connection,” Tanuj Virwani, son of yesteryear’s film actor Rati Agnihotri.

“Whatever work I have done till date, it has never happened that the mother has said to give work to my son,” he added. Tanuj was in the city for the Muhurt shot of his upcoming film 'Direct Action Day'. The shot of the film took place in city on Thursday.

He said that he is not a trend actor and whatever little he has learned, he has learned from his mother. “My mother always gives me two pieces of advice. Firstly, never let the failure go to your heart, never let success go to your head and secondly, if you focus more on the results and less on the process, you will never be successful, you will never be happy,” he said.

“ I love challenges. I have not played a real life character in any of my films till now. I am playing the role of a Bengali butcher in this film. This was different for me,” Tanuj opined. Directed by Sachindra Sharma, the film 'Direct Action Day' is being presented by Choure Cinema. The shooting of the film will start in Bhopal in September and Bhopal actors will also get acting opportunities in it.

