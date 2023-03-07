e-Paper Get App
Take resolution to use Jan Aushadhi, inspire others to use these medicines, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Governor Mangubhai Patel, minister Vishvas Sarang celebrating Jan- Aushadhi Diwas at AIIMS on Tuesday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel on Tuesday said that Jan Aushadhi Diwas should be celebrated as a resolution day to use these quality and affordable medicines. Along with the commitment to use yourself, inspire others to use these medicines by telling them about their quality, said the governor addressing a function organised to celebrate Jan Aushadhi Diwas at the auditorium of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday.

Jan Aushadis are affordable and good and the success of Jan Aushadhi Diwas lies in taking this message to every home, said the Governor.

He has said the use of Jan Aushadhi has its significance only in bringing them into continuous practice.

Governor said that he has been an associate of Prime Minister  Narendra Modi during his 14-year tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. "It is my experience that many schemes for the common people like Ujjwala Yojana, Swachhta Mission and Jan Aushadhi Yojana have emerged from the heart of Prime Minister Modi," said the Governor.

