Take A Pledge To Serve Wild Animals For All 365 Days - Governor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that the human species is the most powerful among nature’s creations. He has amazing powers of intelligence and speech. It is the duty of man to take the responsibility of serving forests and wild animals. He has appealed to the citizens to take a pledge to protect, conserve and serve forests and wildlife 365 days. He extended his best wishes for the bright future of the award winners. He hoped that they should step forward in the society with enthusiasm and a sense of responsibility and lead forest and wildlife conservation efforts.

Governor Patel was addressing the state level Wildlife Week closing and prize distribution ceremony organized at Van Vihar National Park on Saturday. In the programme, 98 winners of various competitions organized in Van Vihar National Park were awarded. Satpura Tiger Reserve Coffee Table Book, Butterfly, Van Vihar National Park Butterfly Survey Report and Vananchal, a quarterly magazine on the activities of the forest department were launched.

Governor Patel said that his association with forests and wild animals is very old. He has long experience of working as Forest Minister in Gujarat. He said that the share of human species in the entire world is very small, there are innumerable species of fauna and flora all around us. The delicate balance between these different species and our human race constitutes the ecological system in which biodiversity plays an important role. Thousands of years ago, our sages, through their penance, sacrifice and sadhana, had given the message of goodwill among the living beings for the conservation of the ecological system. This is the reason why forests and wildlife have a special place in Indian culture. The vehicles of various gods and goddesses are these wild beings. Trees and plants are worshipped. He explained about the pradakshina of the forest, the Navgrahas, the cultural significance of plants for each of the 12 zodiac signs and 27 constellations.

Mentioning the environmental usefulness of forests as well as the effects of forests on health, Governor Patel said that the tribal community of Dang district of forest-depleted Gujarat is not affected by the genetic blood disorder sickle cell, whereas tribal communities across the world are less affected by sickle cell. The absence of disease in the tribal community of Dang can also be considered an indication of the benefits of forests on their health. He said that Giloy, which is important in immunity from the Corona pandemic, is also a contribution of forests. Describing the organization of WildLife Conservation Week as an initiative to strengthen the knowledge of the new generation regarding wild animals and public participation in conservation, the Forest Department has been described as deserving of gratitude and congratulations.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Wild Animals Aseem Srivastava informed about the activities conducted during Wildlife Week that 800 participants took part in 5 categories of the painting competition. Similarly, 88 participants in two categories of Rangoli, 35 in two categories of Photography, 24 in school level debate competition, 18 in college, 159 in Henna and 21 in face painting, 95 in palm painting and 22 in fancy dress competition of children up to class III took part. 470 participants took part in the Wildlife Conservation Week race and 240 participants in the bird watching camp. The vote of thanks was proposed by Director Van Vihar National Park, Padmapriya Balakrishnan.

Additional Chief Secretary J.N. Kansotiya, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ramesh Kumar Gupta, Managing Director Madhya Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation Dr. Abhay Kumar Patel and a large number of women, children and distinguished citizens were present in the programme.