Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: MP loses to Mumbai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cricket team lost their second Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Mumbai by eight wickets at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh won the toss and decided to bat. The team set a target of 181 runs with a half-century of Rajat Manohar Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer each. Vice-captain Patidar scored 67 runs in 35 balls whereas Iyer scored 57 runs on 35 balls and Shubham Sharma scored 19 runs on 18 balls.

The opponent team has achieved that target by losing two wickets in just 17 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the highest 66 runs not out in 44 balls. Ajinkya Rahane scored 30 runs off 17 balls and Sarfaraz Khan scored 30 runs off 18 balls. During the second half, Rahane got retired hurt.

Earlier, MP team skipper Parth Sahani told FPJ, "Our team will perform excellently as all of us are in great form." Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) announced a 16-player squad for the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Ranji-winning MP squad skipper Aditya Shrivastava is also a part of the squad. This day/night 20-over match was Aditya Shrivastava’s T20 debut.

Mohit Krishnadas and CK Nandan were the umpires for the match and Feroze Ghayas was the referee for the match.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a domestic Twenty20 cricket championship in India, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

