Swachhta Pakhwada: Drive to make mohalla garbage-free begins today in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch a fortnight long garbage-free mohalla campaign from Monday. During the Swachhta pakhwada, civic body officials will reach doorsteps of residents to raise awareness about sanitation and cleanliness in their colonies. During the drive, sweeping of interior streets in the colonies will also be carried out. After sweeping of roads under the Gandagi Bharat Chhoro abhiyaan, where stress was laid on sweeping of main roads and garbage collection, the civic body under the mollaha campaign will spread the message of cleanliness in colonies’ interior roads where sweeping is hardly done. The civic body employees will interact with the people and urge them to keep their surroundings clean and also to segregate the waste. The civic body will ensure that residents do not dump waste outside their house or at any spot in their locality. The municipal body also plans to penalize the person found flouting the cleanliness norms. In the fifteen days exercise, the residents will also be asked to inform their local ward office about any issues related to sanitation and cleanliness around their locality or the irregular visit of the garbage collection vehicle.

Stress on cleanliness inside colonies: Meena

BMC additional commissioner Shaswat Singh Meena said Swachhta Pakhwada is being organised to raise awareness about cleanliness inside the colonies. The sweeping of main roads and lanes is done regularly but areas inside mohallas are skipped and during this fortnight drive we are stressing on keeping the colonies clean. Civic body will raise awareness about cleanliness and sanitation not only in the house but outside as well, he said.