Swachhata survey: New Bhopal spick and span, old city ignored

BHOPAL: The sanitation drive is limited to areas where the chances of Swachh Survekshan teams’ visit are high.

The BMC authorities are focusing only on half of the city and ensuring that the survey teams on arrival find these areas- which are mostly in New Bhopal- spick and span.

The old city areas continue to reel under unhygienic conditions as the municipal authorities are more bothered about the new city where the roads are swept every day and garbage collection is done without a miss.

In old city area, the residents continue to decry about the filth and irregular garbage collection by civic body sanitation staff.

Garbage could be seen dumped on roadsides and corners in old city, however, the sanitation staff have failed to take note of it. Dumped waste, open drains, overflowing sewage lines are common sight, however no attempts are being made to improve the condition as the authorities are under the impression that Survey team might just not visit these areas in old city. The areas in old Bhopal including Itwara, Arif Nagar, railway station, JP Nagar, royal market, peer gate, Bhopal talkies, DIG Bungalow, Teela Jamalpura, Bairasia road, Putli Ghar stand, Quazi camp, Nariyalkheda, Nishatpura and Chhola Mandir are being ignored by the municipal sanitation staff.

Preparing report on the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status of Bhopal, the survey teams had recently visited areas of Baghsewania, MP Nagar, Govindpura, Misrod and Bairagarh and a few parts Shahjahanabad.

Even the corporators have raised their voices against the alleged double standard of the civic body.

The member of mayor-in-council (MIC) health rued that he has lost all the say in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). The cleanliness and sanitation drive of BMC is effective in those portions where the authorities expect survey team to visit, he said.

Zonal head Sanjeev Gupta said the areas in the old Bhopal remain filthy and even the door to door waste collection is very erratic. “Officials only remain concerned about the cleanliness in new Bhopal.

We also pay taxes but still we are left to live in filthy surrounding that leads to inconvenience and also health issues,” said Gupta.

Public awareness is an issue in old Bhopal, as people do not have much knowledge about the

Cleanliness survey, said corporator Raeesa Malik. There is a also lack of coordination between civic body staff and NGOs, which mostly that work with the BMC also lack coordination.

She says the NGOs also do not work in these areas like in the new Bhopal.

MiC Manoj Choubey says NGOs that have been assigned the responsibility of sanitation are not taking up their work seriously. BMC officials want to themselves handle everything and do not lend ears to our suggestions and issues, said Choubey. “NGOs are not working on the parameters set by the government and so I have filed a complaint in this connection,” he said.

Rajesh Rathod, additional commissioner in BMC said sanitation drive is being undertaken vigorously all across the city to ensure that it passes all criteria set in the cleanliness survey. We are sure that city will better its performance in the Swachhata ranking this year, he added.