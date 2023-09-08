‘Swachh Vayu Diwas, 2023 To Create Stronger Partnerships, Increase Investment: Union Minister Yadav

Union minister Bhupender Yadav and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitate Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav , Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Harshika Singh in Bhopal on Thursday. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan, 2023 Indore got the first rank, Bhopal 5th, Jabalpur 13th and Gwalior came in the 41st position in the country.

The Union minister for environment, forest and climate change and labour and employment Bhupender Yadav presented the awards in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said, the 4th International Day of Clean Air for blue skies (Swachh Vayu Diwas, 2023) is to create stronger partnerships, increase investment and share responsibility for overcoming air pollution, with the global theme of ‘Together for Clean Air.’

He said the national clean air programme (NCAP) aims to systemically address air pollution by engaging all stakeholders and ensuring necessary action. 131 cities have been identified for the implementation of the city-specific action plans under the programme.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, ‘We shall take that much amount of sources, which we can repay. We believe all universe is our family which is the Indian ideology.

In the category of 3 to 10 lakh population, Sagar secured the 10th position in the country and in less than 3 lakh population category, Dewas came 6th in the country.

In category 1- Indore received the 1st rank and got the award money of Rs 1.10 crore.

Agra at 2nd position received the award money of Rs 1 crore and Thane became 3rd getting Rs 50 lakh. In the second category (3-10 lakh population), Amravati secured the first rank and received an award amount of Rs 75 lakh, followed by Moradabad (Rs 50 lakh) and Guntur (Rs 25 lakh).

Similarly, in the third category (less than 3 lakh population) Parwanoo (in Himachal Pradesh) secured the first rank and got Rs 37.50 lakh followed by Kala Amb (also in Himachal) Rs 25 lakh and Angul (Odisha) Rs 12.50 lakh.